This week, I was invited to chat with Joseph Arthur on TNT Radio’s Technicolor Dreamcast.

It was a fairly wide ranging conversation, and a little difficult to describe, although if I had to, then I would say that the show was about stupidity and its cures.

It is often easy to blame those in power for the ills that befall humanity, and certainly a great responsibility for our problems rests with these self-professed elites that have worked hard to steer humanity towards a cliff.

But doing this tends to turn people into whiny victims while missing a fundamental principle of causation since a large measure of consent was given to this transfer of power which has been occuring slowly over the course of many decades.

Joseph and I discussed the dynamics surrounding the murder of JFK and the takeover of the government during the 1960s. We discussed at length how the general population embraced a new age of corruption, hedonism, and post-truth sophistry from that moment onward which induced a psycho-spiritual rot that has now brought us to a point of existential crisis.

We also talked about the role of Putin, Xi Jinping, and what is really going on in Ukraine and Taiwan.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

