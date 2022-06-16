In this Montreal townhall meeting sponsored by the Peoples' Party of Canada featuring PPC leader Maxime Bernier, The Chained Muse editor David Gosselin and I decided to ask the aspiring leader of Canada if he supports re-instating the Glass-Steagall Act of Canada (Four Pillars) to break up the too-big-to fail banks in the face of the oncoming economic collapse, and also if he has a vision for Canada's future which involves national banking, or charting a course for large scale development.

Sadly, Bernier's philosophy of liberal laissez-faire economics demands that the nation state has the prime responsibility to do nothing in the face of an economic collapse, even if said collapse is a controlled demolition.

Click on the image below to watch the Q and A on Bitchute

and YouTube here (until my YouTube channel gets shut down, so follow me on Rumble or Bitchute sooner than later)

Matthew Ehret

