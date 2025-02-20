In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I shared our sense of schadenfreude over the whiney crybabies of the European Union watching their liberal rainbow melting away, while sovereign nation states exercise the authority to make deals designed to end wars and build economic opportunities. An update on the events surrounding the Munich security conference and recent US-Russian meeting in Saudi Arabia is dissected along with a broader assessment of Canada’s failure to recognize the restoration of tariffs as an opportunity for nation building.

We also spent a good deal of time discussing the fraud of Darbyist Christian zionism, German gnosticism, Crowley’s devotion to Darby’s eschatology, the folly of rapturism, and the occult roots of Israel.

Or watch on Youtube here , or Odyssee here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media