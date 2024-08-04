Historian Anton Chaitkin outlines an important set of considerations regarding the Council on Foreign Relations' efforts to spark WW3 and outlines the too-little understood anti-imperial traditions of the US republic that must be revived if a global cataclysm will be avoided.

Buy Anton's book here: https://whowearebook.com/

Subscribe to Anton's Substack here: https://antonchaitkin.substack.com/

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress