Cynthia and I are extremely happy to announce, that after months of work, and through the generous support of all those readers who helped us fund this project, we have finally completed The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs Episode 2 which you can now watch on Youtube, Bitchute and Rumble.

In this second episode of The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs, the figure of H.G. Wells is introduced as a student of X Club leader Thomas Huxley and the father of modern predictive programming whose ideas shape your world in more ways than you probably realize.

H.G. Wells' obsessive efforts to tear down the wall separating fantasy from fiction, while setting the stage for world government, transhumanism, UFOs and thermonuclear weapons of mass destruction as an alchemical solution to deconstructing (and thence reconstructing) society under a new science of controls will all be made clear.

How did Wells' followers spearhead the creation of the Manhattan Project, League of nations and UN?

How did Wells' 'science of controls' outlined in his New World Order, World Brain and Open Conspiracy set the stage for Cybernetics and Transhumanism after WW2?

What is the Fabian Society that Wells' led and how did it shape so much of the 20th century?

Most importantly, how does all of this play into the revival of a new occult priesthood managed by a technocratic elite?

Find out the answers to these questions and much more by watching (and sharing) Hidden Hand Behind UFOs Ep. 2: H.G. Wells' War Of The Worlds and the Dawn of a New Age.

