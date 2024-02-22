On today's Breaking History, Gordon and I break down the origins of Russia's Deep State (with a look towards the three categories of 1) deep oligarchic family structures, 2) cybernetic/technocrats and 3) billionaire mafia-types built up under Operation Hammer). We also evaluate how President Putin has battled this structure since entering office over 23 years ago and what he meant in March 15, 2022 speech describing Russia’s fifth columnists saying:

“Yes, of course they [the West] will bet on the so-called Fifth Column. Our national traitors. On those who earn money here, with us, but live there. And they live not even in the geographical sense of the word but according to their thoughts. According to their slavish consciousness… many of these people, by their very nature, are mentally located exactly there, and not here. Not with our people. Not with Russia. This is, in their opinion, a sign of belonging to a higher caste, to a higher race. Such people are ready to sell their own mothers if only they were allowed to sit in the hallway of this very highest caste… They do not understand at all that if they are needed by this so-called “higher caste”, then they are needed only as expendable material in order to use them to inflict maximum damage on our people.”

The expendability of these fifth columnists is dealt with in our show with a look to a long line of Russian traitors - starting with Leon Trotsky, whose value to their Anglo-American handlers was deemed higher if they were dead than alive. Throughout this show, we unpack case studies of billionaire Boris Berezovsky, Alexander Litvinenko, Yegor Gaidar, Arkady Patarkatsishvilli, Sergey Magnitsky, Boris Nemtsov and Alexei Navalny… as well as some still living (but probably very nervous) representatives of Russia's traitorous class.

We also address the important question: Did Navalny’s wife have something to do with his death?

In what ways are the Russia fifth columnist the same, and in what ways different, from the Deep State structures of the USA and China is also addressed and what can the murders of BC based Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijar, and Jamal Khashoggi tell us about the Navalny murder?

