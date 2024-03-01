On this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I break down the origins of Operation Gladio (aka: ‘NATO’s secret armies’), the thwarted assassination attempt of Tucker Carlson in Moscow, and how unreconstructed Nazis got new jobs working for MI6 and the CIA after World War 2.

Click below to watch the show on Rumble and Youtube

Or watch on Youtube here

(don’t forget to tune into Badlands Media live every Wednesday at noon eastern time to watch these shows live)

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress