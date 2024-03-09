Breaking History Ep 35: How NATO's Secret Armies Took over US Military-Intelligence w/ Cynthia Chung
This week, Cynthia Chung joined Gordon and me on Breaking History where she dropped some heavy truth bombs relating to the takeover of the US military and intelligence community after WW2 with a focus on Operation Gladio, Operation Phoenix and Operation Condor.
Breaking History Ep 35: How NATO's Secret Armies Took over US Military-Intelligence w/ Cynthia Chung
Outstanding and in depth interview in most important subject. Have followed Badlands, Matt, and Cynthia for years and am most pleased that they have come together to address this subject, which is most pertinent to a Community of Principle amongst Nations, a Harmony of Interests. and prospect for peace and development versus a new totalitarian dark age.
❤️Wage Peace,
⭐️Keep the Faith
#AttacktheMIMAC
#DeNazthePlanet!
my comment on Fehmi Krasniqi's K19: Secret of the Great Pyramid, which I couldn't comment on there because it was only for paid subscribers:
https://substack.com/profile/99355036-yet-another-tommy/note/c-51279369