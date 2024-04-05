This week, Gordon and I had the great pleasure to continue our discussion with Colonel Towner Watkins on the topic of Nato’s secret nazi armies (last week’s conversation is here). We discuss the role of intelligence agencies in using terrorist cells around the world to keep control of a terrorized populus (before, during and after WW2), and we spend alot of time unravelling the enigma that is Turkey with a look to the Gray Wolves, Gladio-B operations, Fetulah Gulen’s peculiar cult, the Muslim Brotherhood and of course… the real reason why the CIA created Reverand Moon, New Tang Dynasty and the Jim Jones Cult.

