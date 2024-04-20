In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I tackle the Crusades as you’ve never seen them and we also ask: WHY did Alex Jones start promoting a ‘One State Solution’ in the form of a restoration of the Templar Kingdom of Jerusalem? How are conservatives being nudged subtly into supporting a new Crusader romanticism of catholic fascism in response to the absurd extremes of the woke agenda?

This investigation into ‘the Untold History of the Crusades’ involves an appreciation for the geopolitical destruction of the cooperative dynamic of Christian Jewish-Muslim-Confucian relations characteristic of the 8-9th centuries, the use of mystery cults masquerading as Christian orders throughout the past two millennia, the dual use of Templars and Hospitallers in advancing a new world order of forever war, the Benedictine roots of each, the role of city states like Amalfi and Venice in promoting the Crusades, and the rise of dual gang-countergang cults from the Franciscans and Dominans to to the Jesuit/Anglican operation that served a balancing act to the revamped Hospitallers (aka: The Knights of Malta).

Here it is important to hold the following dates in mind:

‘Rival orders’ Templars and Hospitallers are founded as Benedictine grand strategists in 1099 and 1119 respectively, while ‘rival’ Franciscan and Domican orders founded in the wake of the 4th Crusade (in 1209 and 1214 respectively) and once Suleiman the Magnificent is destroyed and Europe begins re-descending back into a new age of religious wars internally, Hospitaller Grand Master Fra' Philippe de Villiers de l'Isle Adam sets up his order in Malta in 1530, while Venetian intrigue direct the creation in 1534 of the Jesuit Order and Anglican church featuring a supposed descendent of Jesus and Mary Magdallen’s secret children on the throne of England and head of the new religion… Henry VIII.

Other orders evaluated in the show include the Knights of the Holy Sepulcre, the Knights of St George and St Michael and the Baphomet worshiping proclivities of the Templars and modern Kaballistic Templar revamp of Crowley’s OTO and the Nazi New Templars.

And yes, all of this is related to the current perverse fixation to rebuild Solomon’s Temple and usher in end times today.

Or watch on Odyssee here , Bitchute here or Youtube here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress