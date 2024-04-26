This week's episode of Breaking History picks up from where we left off last week on the Crusades and dives straight into the rise of Venice, how Venice subverted the Byzantine Empire, the growth of the Norman feudal barons in England after 1066, the hoax of the 1215 Magna Carta (no it has nothing to do with the founding principles of the USA), the near destruction of Venice during the short-lived League of Cambrai, the true causes of slavery’s rise in the USA pre-1776, how an international conspiracy against oligarchy made the American revolution possible, the true causes of the British Civil War and the ultimate Venetian takeover of Amsterdam and England during the 17th century leading into the creation of today’s Anglo-Dutch system of empire"...

