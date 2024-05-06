Breaking History Ep 43: Templars to Jesuits and Subverting the New Crusaders
In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I continued our journey into the occult roots of the Crusades as a millennial strategy for global manipulation stretching into our current age. In preparation for the deep dive into a longer expositions of the Jesuits in the coming weeks, we broached the topic with a look to Pierre Teilhard de Chardin’s transhumanist subversion of Christianity and the Templar roots of the Jesuits.