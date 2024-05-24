In this week’s episode of Breaking History (streamed at noon eastern time every Wednesday), Gordon and I unpack the context behind world events stretching from the death of President Raisi, the subverted coup d’etat in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the assassination attempt of President Fico, and the Russia-China alliance.
Or watch on Bitchute here or Odyssee here
Here's a book by a Frenchman who nails what's happening down pretty tight. You speak French, right? If you open the link, be sure to "Look Inside." One of Karl Marx's poems is given there. Faaaaach!
p.s. Thanks for the work you're doing. I'll pony up for a paid subscription when I can afford the cost.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CTMRKHQM/ref=nosim?tag=postil17-20
As a free subscriber it's probably impertinent of me to say this, but I've never let that stop me before, so here goes:
I can read a lot faster than I can listen, and there are only so many hours in a day, most of which I have to devote to work. Some sites that do video also offer transcripts. There's software that will do that for you, so how about it? I'd be able to read all your content as opposed to just listening to some of it, plus I might even have something relevant to add in the comments. stranger things have happened:)
Thank you.