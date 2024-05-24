In this week’s episode of Breaking History (streamed at noon eastern time every Wednesday), Gordon and I unpack the context behind world events stretching from the death of President Raisi, the subverted coup d’etat in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the assassination attempt of President Fico, and the Russia-China alliance.

