Breaking History Ep 47: The Birth of a Eurasian Manifest Destiny (and How the West Got it Wrong)
In this week’s Breaking History, I ran the ship solo and took on a more class room style presentation by showcasing the essential character of the good vs evil expressions of Manifest Destiny in American history and contrasted this doctrine with a healthier expression of the paradigm which has emerged in Russia and China. While there are similarities, there are also huge differences which deal with the core concepts of ‘the one and the many’ dealt with by Plato over 2000 years ago.
Asking again for summary and if possible time stamped summary of videos
How historically accurate is this information? How much has been not reported? How much has been misreported?
