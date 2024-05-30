In this week’s Breaking History, I ran the ship solo and took on a more class room style presentation by showcasing the essential character of the good vs evil expressions of Manifest Destiny in American history and contrasted this doctrine with a healthier expression of the paradigm which has emerged in Russia and China. While there are similarities, there are also huge differences which deal with the core concepts of ‘the one and the many’ dealt with by Plato over 2000 years ago.

Or watch on Odyssee here or Bitchute here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress