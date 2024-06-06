This week’s episode of Breaking History featured analysis on the elections in India, Mexico and South Africa as well as the implications of the Bilderberg Meeting held in Spain between May 29-June 2, the roots of Apartheid, and the legacy of Cecil Rhodes in South Africa. We also discussed Elon Musk, and the 80th anniversary of D Day- how did Russia defeat Nazi Germany nearly single handedly between 1940-1944, and how did the British prevent the opening up of a second front delaying the end of the war for over a year.

Or watch on Bitchute here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress