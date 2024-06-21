In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon unpacks the roots of the Pale of Settlement in order to provide a better appreciation for the subtle dynamics shaping both the rise of political zionism and the roots of the neo-con obsession with destroying Russia. We also discuss the purge of republican masonry and the rise of theosophist-connect occult movements behind the rise of radical Islam, fascism, zionism, and even the Indian National Congress.
I'm afraid the tentacles of occult control (influencing events from behind the scenes in the world "theater") go far deeper than 1 nation or group of "nations" vs another.
The whole system of power and money, and its derivative the nation state system that causes perpetual war, creates vengeful philosophies like Zionism, Islam, and while Christianity is overtly about peace and forgiveness, the subconscious programming of the Bible makes most followers equally vengeful, spiteful and filled with greed.
If you really want to get to the truth, you have to figure it out.
No book or published work is going to take you there unless you have your faculties of reasoning intact
.
