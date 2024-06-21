In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon unpacks the roots of the Pale of Settlement in order to provide a better appreciation for the subtle dynamics shaping both the rise of political zionism and the roots of the neo-con obsession with destroying Russia. We also discuss the purge of republican masonry and the rise of theosophist-connect occult movements behind the rise of radical Islam, fascism, zionism, and even the Indian National Congress.

Or watch on Bitchute here or Odyssee here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress