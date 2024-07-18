In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I took some time to break down the growing array of anomalies surrounding the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

This exercise included the positioning of Nikki Haley to replace him, forensic anomalies of the shooting, the role of the Blackrock-associated patsy, and the threats against Trump launched by Robert Kagan who drew a not-so-veiled comparison between Trump and Julius Caesar in a November 30, 2023 Washington Post editorial.

The significance of Julius Caesar’s birthday on July 13 is also discussed with a focus on Rome’s deep state and collapse from a republic into empire. Perhaps most importantly, we also reviewed the ugly truth of several former presidential assassinations with a special focus on Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy.

