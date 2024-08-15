In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Cynthia Chung joined us to showcase the interconnectedness behind the world drug trade going back to the 19th century Opium Wars, and creation of HSBC to the simultaneous rise of the modern mafia brotherhood, the Templar/Hospitaller roots of the Vatican Bank, and international intelligence agencies managing Operation Gladio.

This extremely jam-packed presentation additionally introduces how Taiwan, the CIA-controlled Kuomintang, the Golden Triangle of East Asia (also managed by CIA-controlled KMT) were integral to the creation of the Vietnam War which had nothing to do with “the fight against communism” as so many duped westerners were told, and everything to do with drugs and political influence for a managerial high priesthood above nation states.

Click below to watch the full program

Towards the end of this show, a conversation organically emerged around the subject of false dualisms such as "republican vs democrat" or "communist vs capitalist" in order to better appreciate the higher battle over ideas and culture shaping all of human history.

This topic brought us quickly into a short but potent conversation about the music industry, MK Ultra and the military industrial complex with a look at the intentionally degenerate aesthetics associated with the counter-culture revolution, drugs, Blacksploitation, and gangsta rap.

It was so much fun that I decided to clip it out as a stand-alone video for easier sharing.

Bio: Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History