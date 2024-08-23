This week’s episode of Breaking History featured an analysis of Color Revolutions past and present- with a look to the western-directed coup in Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the revival of Thomas Sankara’s spirit in Burkina Faso, and Eastern Europe. We contrast the oligarchical science of geopolitics with the higher science of statecraft driven by individuals committed to Natural Law.

Bio: Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History