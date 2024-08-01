Today's episode of Breaking History was explosive.

Gordon and I discussed a serious dive on the recent conflagurations in the Middle East, the CIA coup attempt against Venezuela, and the Mont Pelerin/Fabian led Trojan Horse that is attempting to convert the MAGA republican movement into a new pro-Fascist movement conducive to global empire, military Crusades (against China, Iran, Mexico and Venezuela for starters) and a rabidly anti-protectionist vision for the world.

If you wanted to understand why Project 2025 is a Trojan Horse of a fraud designed to undermine the McKinley revivalism led by Trump’s Agenda' 47, or how the republican party was co-opted by imperial Hapsburg Austrian School ideologues, or why so many conservatives are quickly being transformed into weaponized Christian crusaders screaming for a military invasion of Mexico or war with China, then this show is for you…

