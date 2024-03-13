This past Saturday, I hosted my final show on TNT’s Connecting the Dots featuring special guests Vera Sharav, Tim Rivers and James Delingpole. Discussions ranged from the revival of eugenics, the fight to provide justice to J6 political prisoners and the crypto theosophy of conspiracy guru David Icke.

Click below to watch the shows:

Connecting the Dots 1: Tim Rivers on Justice for J6 hostages

Or watch on Bitchute here

Visit J6 Patriot News here

Connecting the Dots 2: Vera Sharav on Knowing Your History Before the Nazis Win

Or watch on Bitchute here

Watch Vera’s Never Again is Now Global here

Connecting the Dots 3: James Delingpole on Breaking from Normy-ism and David Icke’s gnostic revival

Or watch on Bitchute here

Read Delingpole’s David Icke’s Gingerbread Cottage here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress