This past Saturday, I hosted my final show on TNT’s Connecting the Dots featuring special guests Vera Sharav, Tim Rivers and James Delingpole. Discussions ranged from the revival of eugenics, the fight to provide justice to J6 political prisoners and the crypto theosophy of conspiracy guru David Icke.
Connecting the Dots 1: Tim Rivers on Justice for J6 hostages
Connecting the Dots 2: Vera Sharav on Knowing Your History Before the Nazis Win
Watch Vera’s Never Again is Now Global here
Connecting the Dots 3: James Delingpole on Breaking from Normy-ism and David Icke’s gnostic revival
Read Delingpole’s David Icke’s Gingerbread Cottage here
Connecting the Dots (my final show) featuring Vera Sharav, Tim Rivers and James Delingpole
Final show??? Nooooo!!! I loved having something else to watch while I was eagerly awaiting the next episode of Breaking History.
Dear Matt Ehret, Are you aware of this? https://jermwarfare.com/journal/tnt-cancelled-my-show