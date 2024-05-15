Many people have asked me why I place such a huge emphasis on the divergent worldviews of Plato and Aristotle, or what importance philosophy has on understanding geopolitics.

In this long-form conversation with Courtenay Turner, we not only answer these questions, but plunge deeply into an analysis of Lyndon LaRouche’s 1978 groundbreaking essay ‘Secrets Known Only to the Inner Elites’, and the perversion of Plato’s philosophy by 2000 years of neo-Platonic Hermeticists.

Additionally, we explore the false dualisms deployed to keep the masses of humanity locked in different compartments of a metaphysical cave, with a look towards a healthy philosophical method tied to Natural Law, and creative reason.

