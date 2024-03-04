Recently, I found myself chatting with the brilliant Daniel Estulin about my new book ‘Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality in a World of Chaos’. In this jam-packed 40 minute interview, we discussed the importance of knowing Edgar Allan Poe if you want to understand cultural warfare, the difference between Kepler’s method of thinking and the impotent method promoted by the British empiricist school of Bacon, Newton, Locke etc, the role of classical art in shaping productive scientific thinking and the importance of studying Lyndon LaRouche.

Or watch on Bitchute here , Youtube here or Soundcloud here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress