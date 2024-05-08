Over the years, the figure of Paul Robeson has risen from a baritone singer I once enjoyed, to one of the the most important figures in American history. In this presentation on the Mel K Show, I had the pleasure of introducing one of the most inspiring lessons of America’s lost patriotic renaissance traditions as a force of successful resistance against those forces that have sought to restore feudalism in our modern times.
Paul Robeson’s music, strategic resistance to fascism, his alliance with former Vice President Henry Wallace, his launching of the Pan African Movement, and his role in launching the Civil Rights movement are elaborated in the following musically-fused presentation.
Enjoy
We are floating on the same plane, Matthew. Not ten minutes ago, I emailed a video of Paul Robeson’s rendition of “ Go Down Moses” to my daughter!
Our very multiethnic family attended a most unusual Passover Seder. Among the guests was the Pastor of a local AME church who happened to have been a gospel singer in his youth. When the guests learned of it, he was cajoled into singing and opted for “ Go Down Moses”. He performed in a rhythmic style.
My daughter called this morning wanting to know the name of the song. She was sharing the story with her staff. I told her that to really appreciate it, she needed to hear Paul Robeson’s exquisite baritone… and sent it just prior to receiving your email.
I’ve never attributed serendipitous episodes to coincidence. There’s no such thing
yes, it is regrettable America I knew has lost its soul and I will be difficult to find a way back