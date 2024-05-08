Over the years, the figure of Paul Robeson has risen from a baritone singer I once enjoyed, to one of the the most important figures in American history. In this presentation on the Mel K Show, I had the pleasure of introducing one of the most inspiring lessons of America’s lost patriotic renaissance traditions as a force of successful resistance against those forces that have sought to restore feudalism in our modern times.

Paul Robeson’s music, strategic resistance to fascism, his alliance with former Vice President Henry Wallace, his launching of the Pan African Movement, and his role in launching the Civil Rights movement are elaborated in the following musically-fused presentation.

Enjoy

Or watch on Youtube here or Odyssee here

