This week, I had the pleasure of joining Del Bigtree on The Highwire where I was asked to explain the meaning behind the occult symbolism on display at the Paris Olympics. Enjoy

Or watch on Odyssee here or Soundcloud here:

Follow The Highwire here: https://thehighwire.com/watch/

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History