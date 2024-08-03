This week, I had the pleasure of joining Del Bigtree on The Highwire where I was asked to explain the meaning behind the occult symbolism on display at the Paris Olympics. Enjoy
Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History
Matt, congratulations on this appearance! I will watch this today.
Matt,
I already have the highest confidence in your integrity and insights and creativity.
I'm particularly glad your ideas are being shared more broadly.
As always, thank you so much for what you do.
More please.
Love & Laughter,
mark spark
PS
Time to read more of Iain McGilchrist, don't you agree?
He offers such heartfelt helpful advice for how we might better attend to the world we hope to change for the better. Let's not squander our potential, eh?
[ :-)