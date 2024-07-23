The field of economics was once dubbed ‘The Dismal Science’ by Thomas Carlyle and other followers of the high priest of depopulation Thomas Malthus.

However, is this really what economics is about?

Was Malthus or Carlyle wiser men than Benjamin Franklin who considered economics the science of human happiness?

Were they smarter than Abraham Lincoln who considered economics the art of encouraging new discoveries and inventions?

Is it possible that we have all been lied to about what the nature of economics has always been about and how the minds of human beings when matured both intellectually and morally represent a self-reflective power of discovery designed to be its happiest when leaping outside of our limits?

This week, I had a fascinating conversation with Mark Anielesky on religion, morality, economics, Davinci, the divine proportion and more which you can watch by clicking the links below:

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media