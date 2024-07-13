I just had a very edifying chat with J.J. Couey this afternoon touching on a wide array of topics ranging from the meaning of the American revolution, occult underpinnings of the Deep State, some critiques of Whitney Webb's books, Venice, Chinese history, Kepler’s discovery, the role of the Rothschilds in world affairs and science...
If you’re in the mood to move your mind, then click on the image below to watch the full program:
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series "Escaping Calypso's Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion" and our CP Docu-Series "The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs".
I'm still to listen to the podcast which I know will be interesting. But as the question posed in the title - no. What seems to be happening is some are taking the concept of Natural Law and twisting it to suit their agenda or beliefs.
Natural Law cannot be manifest in the physical world without a submission to God. In other words, a Natural Law court is a physical manifestation of God's Law.
What people do is re-invent the meaning of Natural Law to remove God and place someone or something else as the highest power. It is a corrupted interpretation of Natural Law.
Just listened while drawing.
Loved this.
Going to make an illustration & Substack post.
JJ Couey's an interesting guy.
I'd be interested to see you both talk to Ryan Dawson e.g. his take on Lincoln who he regards as the original neocon.