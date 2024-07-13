I just had a very edifying chat with J.J. Couey this afternoon touching on a wide array of topics ranging from the meaning of the American revolution, occult underpinnings of the Deep State, some critiques of Whitney Webb's books, Venice, Chinese history, Kepler’s discovery, the role of the Rothschilds in world affairs and science...

If you’re in the mood to move your mind, then click on the image below to watch the full program:

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress