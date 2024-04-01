This week, Jay Dyer asked me to chat about the new film Hidden Hand Behind UFOs Episode 2, but leapt far beyond the boundaries of that topic by delving into occultism, luciferian mystery cults, the dark side of Nicola Tesla, Huxley’s X Club, the importance of Edward Bulwer Lytton’s Rosicrucian revival and what made H.G Wells possible.

Sadly only the first 45 minutes of our 90 minute discussion are freely available, but if you are so inspired consider supporting Jay by becoming a paid subscriber to his Rofkin channel and accessing the whole kitten-kaboodle.

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress