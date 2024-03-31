This week, I spoke with Canadian podcaster Shaun Newman about the origins of Canada’s deep state and how a Liberal Borg cult of Rhodes Scholars shaped Canada’s entire technocracy. You will also learn about Diefenbaker and WAC Bennett’s struggles with the deep state, the growth of the Fabian Society in Canada, Maurice Strong, and the historic roots of Canada’s fallacious constitutional traditions from the 1840 Act of Union to the 1867 BNA act and 1982 charter which prevented Canada from becoming a real nation.

Or watch on Bitchute here or Odyssee here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress