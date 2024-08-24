In this chat with Mel K, we discuss the new film Arctic: Platform for World Cooperation or War, the Rand Corporation corruption of US foreign policy, and the mathematical computer modelling that destroyed 20th century science with a focus on atomic models, climate models, econometric models and more.

Or watch on Bitchute here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Bio: Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History