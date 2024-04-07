In this episode of Coffee and Mike, I was invited to discuss the occult takeover of Hollywood, the brief period when patriots like Frank Capra and John Frankenheimer battled this Luciferian takeover and how a new age driven by UFO cults, scientology and theosophy created the framework for a new set of 'sacred stories' to shape a gnostic pagan revival in the 21st century.
Nuclear War. This was the plan of H.G. Wells. The Western Elites want to start a nuclear war. They don't mind if the United States goes down, as long as Russia and China also go down. But, unfortunately, Africa will also go down. except maybe in South Africa, depending on the dimming of the stratosphere due to ash and smoke. Dimming will be less in New Zealand or Argentina too....
In H.G. Wells "Things To Come" movie of 1936, Europe is decimated in a 30 years war and everybody is weakened back to a dark ages situation. Meanwhile, a Freemasonic type organization has hunkered down in Basra, Iraq, and then comes back to Europe to clean up the rest and take over. If 90% of Humanity gets decimated by nuclear winter preventing agriculture, but a few elites survive in New Zealand, then they would come back and replace and re-seed the earth with their bloodlines. It will also stop Global Warming, which they are obsessed with. Nuclear War will be Bill Gates and King Charles' wet dream. It's wrong to say that "no one wins in a nuclear war." The Western oligarchs will win. And they will win by surviving and reproducing and hunkering down and waiting out nuclear winter in the north. It isn't the radiation that kills you, if you live in Africa. It is the snow in Kinshasa, the ice sheets in Israel's Sea of Galilee. It's the cold, and the famine from agriculture stopping.
H.G. Wells came up with the idea for the Atomic Bomb in the first place. This was all planned out by Bertrand Russell and H.G. Wells.
I'm telling everybody this because people need to know that the Western Elites think that there WILL be a winner in a nuclear war, and that it will be them. Their computer models say so. Prevention of Nuclear War is only possible when everybody is assured of M.A.D. (Mutually Assured Destruction). But if somebody thinks they can win, then they will do it. If Russia completely obliterates all of the USA and all its population centers, arsenals, etc, with only minimal damage to its own country, their victory celebration will only last long enough for the time it takes for the ash and dust in the stratosphere to reach Russia and block out the sun there, and then they will all die of hunger and cold too. Ditto for the US if the situation is reversed and the US wins. No...The winners will be the Billionaire oligarchs who can buy land and hunker down in New Zealand. Which they HAVE been doing, according to articles I have read. And this is what scares me but more importantly pisses me off and makes me depressed. That Bill Gates, Zuckerberg, Thiel, Central European Bankers, King Charles, etc are going to be the ones to come out alive and on top after this thing is done. That, those who deserve to survive the least and are the most guilty of perpetrating this have the greatest chance of surviving.
People are operating under a flaw: the flaw of M.A.D., and thereby assuming that the Elites would never do this because they would die too, they being selfish. But they have a get out of jail free card, and that is that New Zealand and Argentina and Australia are owned by the Western oligarchs, not Russia or China. So parity is not established. And the fact that New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia will get less dimming from ash and cloud cover than the Northern Hemisphere.