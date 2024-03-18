In this episode of TishTalk, I spoke with host Patricia Conlin about world events with a focus on how our once-powerful industrial economies were transformed into speculative post-industrial time bombs through a nefarious ideology called neoliberalism. We review the historical events that have led to the current tensions in the middle east and with Iran in particular along with how countries involved with BRICS are pushing back against the assault on national banks, industry and national independence from the technology and elite oligarchs who want a return to feudal impoverishment and an end to nation states.

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress