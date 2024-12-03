“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

-Isaiah 5:20

As I laid out in Carl Jung’s Gnostic Revival, Abraxas, and the 20th Century Cult of Mithra and as I will be laying out in even greater detail in the upcoming trilogy ‘Reveng of the Mystery Cults’, the Germany psychologist Carl Jung is not what you thought he was. Additionally, the entire Nazi occult machinery that he served while president of Germany’s Medical Society for Psychotherapy is also not what you thought it was.

Since fools who don’t know their history are being nudged to embrace a new Nazi revivalism (ie: Mystical ultra conservative technocracy) in response to the radical extremes of liberal woke technocracy (via such films as Europa, and Stew Peters’ new pro-Nazi film Occupied), a re-appreciation of the true nature of Jung’s life mission and the occult underpinnings of National Socialism- although challenging, will be of extremely high value.

An Embarrassing Fact

Although embarrassing to modern Jungians, the fact is that Carl Jung was also racist who developed a 1934 treatise on the absolute divide separating the German/Aryan from Jewish psyches which greatly influenced the formation of the emergent Nazi Party.

In the 1934 article The State of Psychotherapy Today, Jung states:

“The differences which actually do exist between Germanic and Jewish psychology and which have long been apparent to intelligent people shall no longer be glossed over... The Jewish race as a whole possesses an unconscious which can be compared with the Aryan only with reserve. Creative individuals apart, the average Jew is far too conscious and differentiated to go about pregnant with the tensions of unborn futures. The Aryan unconscious has a higher potential than the Jewish; that is both the advantage and the disadvantage of a youthfulness not yet fully weaned off barbarism... The Jew, who is something of a nomad, has never yet created a cultural form of his own and as far as we can see never will.”

Jung’s thinking even inspired Herman Göring and his cousin Matthias Göring, who took control of the field of psychology in Germany under his Göring Institute and the International General Medical Society for Psychotherapy which Jung served as President from 1933 until 1939[1].

Historian Saul Singer Writes in Carl Jung: Kabbalist And Anti-Semite?:

“In 1933, shortly after the Nazi rise to power, Jung accepted the presidency of the German General Medical Society for Psychotherapy. In the December 1933 issue the Zentralblatt, the Society’s journal, an editorial was published praising Nazi ideology, mandating that every practicing psychotherapist adopt Hitler’s Mein Kampf as a basic reference, and presenting Jung’s theories of archetypal cultural patterns to justify the superiority of the Aryan race. Though Jung claimed that this editorial had been run without his permission by Matthias Göring, the leader of organized psychotherapy in Nazi Germany (and a cousin of Hermann Göring), he never published a subsequent editorial repudiating the first; nor did he ever disassociate the Society – or himself – from this rank anti-Semitism or he resign his position in protest.”[2]

Jung even famously defended the notion that Hitler was a sort of incarnation or Avatar of Wotan, and described the Fuhrer’s lack of free will in leading Nazi Germany, since the leader was quite literally possessed by the “collective unconscious of his race”. Jung writes:

“Hitler is a spiritual vessel, a demi-divinity; even better, a myth. Benito Mussolini is a man.” Jung, explained Goodrick-Clarke, likened Hitler to Mohammed, the messiah of Germany who teaches the virtue of the sword. “His voice is that of at least 78 million Germans. He must shout, even in private conversation… The voice he hears is that of the collective unconscious of his race.”[3]

It is here that the logic of leading philosopher of Nazi Germany Martin Heidegger followed Jung’s analysis in forming his theory of ‘thrownness’- which essentially proposed that all individuals cannot be held accountable for their decisions in life since they are ‘thrown’ against their will into the world and are thus entirely shaped by the social archetypes and norms of behavior prevalent in each age, and each ethnic race.

Perhaps it is also no surprise that Martin Heidegger was also an Eranos Conference lecturer where the nihilistic philosopher blended in with Theosophic spiritualists and occultists.

Thule Society Occultism in Germany

It should be noted that Adolf Hitler was himself an occultist having been initiated into ‘The Secret Doctrines’ by his personal guru Dietrich Eckart, who wrote of his young initiate at a 1923 meeting of the Thule Society:

"Follow Hitler. He will dance, but it is I who have called the tune! I have initiated him into the 'Secret Doctrine;' opened his centers in vision and given him the means to communicate with the Powers. Do not mourn for me: I shall have influenced history more than any German."[4]

In the final chapter of Mein Kampf, Hitler wrote of his mentor:

“I should like to mention the name of a man who devoted his life to reawakening his and our people, through his writing and his ideas and finally through positive action. I mean: Dietrich Eckart.”

Caption: Thule Society Leader and Hitler’s Guru: Dietrich Eckart

Describing the mythical ‘Thule Society’ led by Eckart-- which was a focal point in the religion shared by all members of the Nazi high command, researchers Louis Pawels and Jacques Bergier note Eckhart’s influence in The Morning of the Magicians (1960) where they write:

“Thule was thought to have been the magic centre of a vanished civilisation. Eckardt [sic] and his friends believed that not all the secrets of Thule had perished. Beings intermediate between Man and other intelligent beings from Beyond, would place at the disposal of the Initiates [i.e. the members of the Thule Society] a reservoir of forces which could be drawn on to enable Germany to dominate the world … [its] leaders would be men who knew everything, deriving their strength from the very fountain-head of energy and guided by the Great Ones of the Ancient World.”

This cosmology of ‘The Secret Doctrine’, and supernatural beings ‘from Beyond’ who assist initiates to dominate the world is pure Theosophy (modified to the German psyche in this case). Among the practices of the Thule Society was the belief in a mystical fluid named ‘Vril’ which derived its name from a British fictional novel written by Rosicrucian high priest Sir Edward Bulwer Lytton dubbed ‘The Coming Race’.

According to Nazi occultists and the earlier followers of Blavatsky who spawned 21st century fascism, Bulwer-Lytton’s fantasy novel of an ancient race of superbeings living within the hollow earth telepathically commanding human-like robots while preparing to invade the lesser evolved surface race of man, was a living gospel.

The Thule Society members strove to practice the magical workings developed by Bulwer-Lytton’s Rosicrucian followers and organized a network of witches endowed with powers to channel demonic messages for their Aryan Warlock handlers amidst heavy doses of sexual rites, orgies, sacrifices, and drugs.

Eckart’s Thule Society was a major influence on the leading strata of Nazi high command that took control of Germany in 1933, which included Heinrich Himmler, the chief of the New Templar Order.

The New Templars at Wewelsburg Castle

New Templars of Germany had been closely associated with Aleister Crowley, and Dr Franz Hartmann- (head of the German Theosophical Society), and both regular attendee of Monte Verita. The Order was officially created in 1907 by a follower of Theosophy named Lanz von Liebenfels who also created the occult journal Ostara which found an enthusiastic subscriber in a young Adolf Hitler.

A young Lanz von Liebenfels in Cistercian garb alongside the logo for the New Templar Cult which he created in 1907

Liebenfels and his Ostara journal popularized Blavatsky’s Theosophical cosmology, and racist spiritual eugenics to a German audience which essentially emphasized the Nordic Wotan pagan ethos instead of the primacy of the Indian cosmology promoted by the Theosophists. The organization which Liebenfels created alongside Otto von List (both followers and close associates of German Theosophy chief Dr. Franz Hartmann) was named ‘The Ariosophists’ and still featured eastern symbology including the Swastika alongside an array of Druidic runes.

Liebenfels had himself been a Cistercian monk, and founded his New Templar Order on Cistercian principles (much like the original Templars that had been constituted by Cistercian grand strategist Bernard de Clairvaux in the early 12th century).

The first headquarters of the Order were established by Liebenfels in Werfenstein Castle which featured decorations to Hugues de Payens, the first Grand Master of the Templars.

In 1934, Heinrich Himmler took a 100-year lease on the dilapidated Wewelsburg Castle and renovated the structure to become the center of the new world Reich. With swastikas and pagan symbolism embedded throughout the castle, Himmler made it the headquarters of his New Templar high initiates before and during World War Two. On the floor of a central tower, Himmler commissioned a marble Black Sun symbol.

Wewelsburg Castle. On the right is the "Obergruppenfuhrer Hall". A black sun is depicted in the center of the hall. Schwarze Sonne or the Central Sun (German: Zentral Sonne) is an esoteric occult symbol. The concept of the Black Sun was introduced by Blavatsky in The Secret Doctrine. It appears as the invisible center of the universe, the cause and origin of all existence, what the Gnostics called the " creative light." In Blavatsky, the concept of "black light" is attributed exclusively to the secret Aryan teaching, which was brought from the far North. Blavatsky associated the cult rites of this "central sun" with the legendary ancient people who allegedly lived beyond the Arctic circle

BP Perry writes in ‘The Nazi Castle Designed to be the Center of the World’:

“Himmler’s plans for Wewelsburg expanded as the years went by. He envisaged a huge complex of buildings with the castle at its centre. This was to be called the ‘Centre of the World’ and it would be where the victorious Nazis would rule over their vast empire having won the war. The castle would not just be a research and brainwashing centre but also become a place where high-ranking SS ‘knights’ could gather to perform occult rituals and where the remains of fallen SS officers would be interred for all eternity.”

In ‘The Wewelsburg Effect’ Oded Heilbronner writes:

“The Wewelsburg began to take center stage as the secret inauguration center for the rituals of the SS, where the highest initiates met on the lines of the Arthurian knights. It was “the magical and spiritual centre of the Order, the magical centre of the new Thule (Society), . . . the nerve centre of the Black Order, where its most sacred and secret rites were performed by its greatest initiates,” and a laboratory from which the corpus of the Germanic god-people would arise.”

Being obsessed with the Grail Myths of Parsival, and King Arthur’s Round table, Himmler modelled his inner SS priesthood around the twelve Arthurian knights who would meet in a circular chamber known as ‘The Crypt’ around an eternal flame. Two of the chambers in the castle were named ‘The Grail’ and ‘King Arthur’,

By 1935, Himmler had taken full control of all branches of Nazi science through the creation of the Ahnenerbe (the Ancestral Heritage Research and Teaching Society) which he led until the end of the war. This agency would reorganize all fields of science with a focus on anthropology, geology, agronomy and archaeology around a pagan/Nazi approved filter.

With nearly unlimited resources at his disposal, Himmler deployed teams of anthropologists to find the origins of the Aryan root race in Tibet with SS officer Ernst Schaffer illegally sneaking into Tibet, befriending the Dalai Lama, and rigorously measuring the skulls of Tibetans. Schaffer’s team was also tasked with mapping out sexual practices, occult rites of esoteric Tibetan Buddhism, and rituals of the priests, including the use of human skin for decorative furniture. He was also assigned with the task of tracking down the mythical Yeti.

Himmler also assigned teams to seek the entrance to the hollow earth in Antarctica, and the supposed colonies of Atlantis in the South American Andes.

Being a romantic Grail Knight and follower of the Templars who were devoted to excavating the site of Solomon’s Temple, Himmler allocated vast resources to the discovery of the Holy Grail which Jesus drank from at the last supper which promised eternal life to whomever drank from it. Himmler hired fellow Wagner enthusiast Otto Rahn to lead the expedition. Like the Freemasonic Quatuor Coronati Research Lodge of Sir Charles Warren and King Edward VII, Himmler was also devoted to finding the Lost Arc under Solomon’s Temple.[5]

Otto Rahn and the Gnostic Grail

Upon returning from one of his excavations in Palestine which included an earlier search of the Cathar Knight Castle of Montsegur, Rahn composed a report for Himmler and the New Templars titled ‘Lucifer’s Court’. This report identified the Cathars as a ‘pure’ Christian sect which practiced Luciferianism before being wiped out by the Catholic Church during the Albegensian Crusade of 1209.

Rahn writes:

“The ancient god of love is also the lord of Spring as personified in the Greek myth of Apollo, who brought back the light from the sun, he is a light-bearer, or ‘Lucifer’. According to the Apocalypse of John, Apollo was identified with the Devil… There is much more light in the world than in the houses of God- cathedrals and churches- where Lucifer is neither able nor desirous of entering because of the sombre stained-glass windows on which the Jewish prophets and apostles, the Roman [catholic] gods and saints are depicted.”[6]

Undoing the Damage of Charlemagne

Another leading figure in Himmler’s Ahnenerbe was Volkish archeologist Wilhelm Teudt who explicitly identified the figure of the Frankish King Charlemagne as the cause of Germany’s loss of their pure pagan spirit. In his 1929 ‘Ancient German Sanctuaries’, Teudt writes:

“We have to unlearn our belief that the Roman Church under the Frankish Emperor Charles [Charlemagne] brought civilization to the barbaric tribes of Germany. The old picture of our ancestors; primitive and incomprehensible customs, stunted, defiant and wild figures, ragged, scanty clothing of badly worked skins… gives way to familiar solemn behavior, the well-cared-for appearance of people at a fete, in elegant, properly made outfits, including well-tailored linen, woollen and hempen cloth. Sumptuous furs, rich jewelry of gold, silver, amber and bronze. Lively, expressive melodious singing from which our best and most familiar folk songs come down to us, accompanied by technically-accomplished, sweet sounding instruments.”[7]

Reading Teudt’s words nearly makes one forget entirely about the raping, pillaging, and mass human sacrifices prevalent among Wotan worshipping 8th century vikings.

Keep it mind that it was under Charlemagne, that the greatest development of Augustinian Platonic statecraft emerged with a renaissance dynamic of diplomatic win-win cooperation between Islamic, Jewish, Christian and Confucian kingdoms of the 8-9th century as I outlined in Why the Jews of Khazaria, the Himyarites and GokTurk Empire are Keys to Universal History.

Zionism as the Foundation of a New Order

During his time managing the Ahnenerbe, Himmler interfaced closely with Adolf Eichmann, chief minister responsible for ‘Jewish Affairs’ that oversaw the creation of the Ghetto system in Germany. Eichmann also participated in the signing of the Haavara Agreement in 1933 with the British Empire establishing Nazi support for the transfer of Jews to British-Mandate Palestine in preparation for the creation of a Jewish state. The 1933 commemorative coin minted by Nazi Germany below celebrated that agreement.

The Jewish Virtual Library notes that:

“The Haavara transfer was a major factor in making possible the immigration of approximately 60,000 German Jews to Palestine in the years 1933–1939, and together with the money invested by the immigrants themselves, in providing an incentive for the expansion of agricultural settlement and for general economic development. It also served as a model for a similar arrangement with the Czech government and the immigration of several thousand Jews on the eve of World War II.” [8]

Before his execution, Life Magazine interviewed Adolf Eichmann (who had learned Hebrew in order to study the Kaballah) about his relationship with Zionism. Eichmann stated:

““[H]ad I been a Jew, I would have been a fanatical Zionist. I could not imagine being anything else. In fact, I would have been the most ardent Zionist imaginable”.[9]

Adolf Eichmann. Note the death’s head skull/cross bones. Since medieval times, this has been a symbol of the Templars which was revived under Himmler

As the war was drawing to a close, Himmler gave orders to demolish Wewelsburg Castle which occurred days before allied forces could capture it, burying many of its dark secrets. However, no time was lost reconstructing the castle (including much of its occult architecture and iconography) using Marshall Plan funding and by 1950, it was turned into a museum, and largest boys home in Germany.

Strangely, many occult symbols, and chambers were reconstructed and the castle continued to serve as an occult center with satanic rituals performed to this day. Whether or not the presence of thousands of young boys without families located in one convenient location has played into these occult rituals or not has not been addressed properly to this author’s knowledge.

One of the most important satanists to make Wewelsburg the center of their occult Nazi revival was named Michael Aquino.

Michael Aquino: Reincarnation of Aleister Crowley

Michael Aquino was initiated into a Satanic California coven led by Anton Levay in the early days of the Vietnam War, and in 1968 found himself employed in Operation Phoenix directly under the command of Psychological Warfare specialist Edward Lansdale where Aquino helped oversee the assassinations of over 40,000 civilians whose existence supposedly aided the Vietcong. Operation Phoenix specialized in psychological warfare, torture, terror and mass murder, innovating the now-infamous philosophy of “burning the village to save the village”.

Researcher Anthony Forwood writes:

“This murderous psyop program had the effect of creating legions of cold-blooded psychopathic killers who would return home to the USA as completely different people than when they left. Many of them would become involved in satanism during or after their involvement in the Phoenix Program. And Michael Aquino was there to lead them into it. Soon after these killers started coming home, there began a steady rise in horrific serial murders with satanic undertones that centered around the southern California area (where Michael Aquino has always lived).”[10]

In 1966, Aquino had joined Anton Levay’s Church of Satan but after his return from Vietnam experienced a mystical experience. During the Summer Solstice of June 21, 1975, Aquino conducted a ‘magical working’ and explained in his book ‘The Coming forth by Night’ that Satan appeared to him disguised as Set and called forth the Aeon of Set. Satan explained to Aquino that this Aeon had begun in 1904 during Aleister Crowley’s infamous ‘magical working’ in Cairo when Satan appeared in the form of Aiwass.

This would be the age of indulgence which Crowley called ‘The Age of Horus’ that would then give rise to ‘the age of enlightenment’ which Aquino asserted was ‘The Age of Set’.

In Egyptian mythology, Set was the third of five original deities who represented chaos, violence, destruction and confusion. Set was the first murderer who, in jealously of his older brother Osiris, murdered the King, and sought to kill his son Horus.

In second century Gnostic literature popularized by Carl Jung and his Eranos followers, the character Set is rebranded into the deity that animated Sodom and Gamora with vital energy and which incarnated into a very dark and mysterious version of Jesus whose mission was to liberate his disciples from the shackles of the evil material world. Such initiates would become deified as individualized beings free to ‘do what thou wilt’ as the whole of the law.[11]

After his mystical experience, Aquino became convinced that he was the new dark messiah of the New Age and also believed himself to be the reincarnation of Crowley. Upon accepting this mission from Satan, Aquino cut his hair into a widow’s peak, tattooed ‘666’ under his scalp, and groomed his eyebrows in homage to a photo of Aleister Crowley.

He also instituted the inverted pentagon as his group’s symbol and inaugurated the Temple of Set as a breakaway group taking 28 members of Levay’s Church of Satan along with him as founding priests. Aquino additionally adopted degrees modelled on the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn and took the title of Ipssimus with his personal sacred witch Lilith Sinclair who served as the cult’s high priestess. When asked to describe the god he worships by Oprah Winfrey in 1988, Aquino answered: “We are not servants of some God; we are our own gods.”

In 1982, Michael Aquino (then Major of the US Army, and overseer of the ‘revolution in military affairs’) wrote of his own practice of dark rituals in Himmler’s Wewelsburg Castle in an essay titled: ‘The Wewelsburg Working’:

“Date/Time: October 19, XVII/3:00-4:30 pm. Location: Hall of the Dead/ ‘Walhalla’, North Tower, Wewelsburg Castle, Germany Key: 19th Part of the Word of Set, Aethyr Lil… As the Wewelsburg was conceived by Heinrich Himmler to be the ‘Mittelpunkt der Welt’ [Middlepoint of the world] and as the focus of the Hall of the Dead was to be the Gate of that Center, to summon the Powers of Darkness at their most powerful locus. What emerged from this working was not a written text, such as the Book of Coming Forth by Night or the Word of Set, but rather a twofold sensation: first the suction-like impression of the inflow of certain realizations and kinds of knowledge… which seemed to have ‘remained dormant’ pending an ‘activating’ Working of this sort. Second, an extended ‘reverberation’ or echoing of the focus of this Working within the Walhalla, culminating in its sending-forth into the material world. The Central features of the various principal occultisms of the 19th and 20th centuries CE ran through my consciousness almost as a pageant. I understood the object of this to be an exposure of contrasts, inaccuracies and inconsistencies- a vast, spiraling dialectic designed to clear away the debris of sectarianism and superficiality in the search for the key principles of the true Powers of Darkness.”

Occult writer Peter Levenda writes of Aquino’s inauguration of a ‘Satanic Renaissance’ at Wewelsburg:

“[Aquino] visited Wewelsburg in the early eighties and was duly impressed by Himmler’s occult fantasy, some of which was still intact. On one of his visits he performed a magical ritual in the North Tower of the castle, a ritual designed to unleash the power of Wewelsburg on the rest of the world: to jump-start the next phase of human evolution.”[12]

In 1987, a San Francisco Chronicle article had the following to say about Aquino’s Nazi rituals:

“Nazis considered the black arts and satanic worship part of an ancient Germanic tradition. In his book ‘Crystal Tablet of Set,’ [Aquino] writes he performed the rituals to recreate an order of knighthood for followers of Satan.”

Despite the fact that Aquino nominally broke from Levay’s Church of Satan, both organizations would support each other and would both promote Crowley’s Thelemic doctrine ‘Do What Thou Wilt Shall be the Whole of the Law’.

Here it is also noteworthy that Anton Levay worked closely with Roman Polansky and his church overlapped the satanic Manson murders on numerous levels. It was during the filming of Rosemary’s Baby that director Roman Polansky hired Levay to stage manage the scenes featuring a satanic leader of a cult in New York that rapes a young girl who is assigned to host the anti-Christ[13]. When Polansky’s pregnant wife Sharon Tate was killed by followers of Charles Manson, it was discovered that Susan Atkins (the woman who carried out the stabbing of Tate) had been employed by Levay as a topless vampire in his Witches’ Sabbath ceremony.

Additionally, former Church of Satan follower Jay Sebring was among the five victims that evening.

Before we review Aquino’s role overseeing the coup in the US military under Major General Albert Stubblebine and the emergence of a new Mithraic revival of neo-Templars, we will review an under-appreciated side of Hitler’s gnostic religion- which Aquino so adored.

Hitler’s Gnosticism

Although some foolishly proclaim Adolf Hitler to be a Christian to this day, the fact was that the Fuhrer shared the religion of the leading SS elites and promoted Gnosticism- going so far as to re-writing the Bible in the form of ‘The Reichs Bible’ while banning all unsanctioned translations from Germany.

In Hitler’s version of Christianity, two of the ten Commandments were removed (including thou shalt not kill and steal) while several new commandments added including ‘thou shalt honor your Fuhrer’[14].

Additionally, biblical stories that suggested Jesus had Jewish heritage were re-written even going so far as to proclaim that Jesus was not the son of God, but rather the product of Mary’s midnight tryst with a pure blood Roman soldier.[15]

Despite his use of certain Christian terms in public, the truth was that Hitler despised the Bible writing in 1940:

“The religions are all alike, no matter what they call themselves. They have no future—certainly none for the Germans. Fascism, if it likes, may come to terms with the Church. So shall I. Why not? That will not prevent me from tearing up Christianity root and branch, and annihilating it in Germany… We will wash off the Christian veneer and bring out a religion peculiar to our race."[16]

According to Prussian SS officer Hermann Rauschning, Hitler described his views on Christianity saying:

“Our peasants have not forgotten their true religion. It still lives... The peasant will be told what the Church has destroyed for him: the whole secret knowledge of nature, of the divine, the shapeless, the daemonic... We shall wash off the Christian veneer and bring out a religion peculiar to our race...through the peasantry we shall really be able to destroy Christianity because there is in them a true religion rooted in nature and blood."

As established in chapter five, these views parallel the thoughts of Carl Jung, who by this time was a leader in the Goring Institute and chief of all German psychology practice.

The Goring Institute was itself led from 1939-1944 by a leading Eranos Conference member named Gustav Richard Hayer who remained close to Jung and Frobe during and even after World War Two.

The Coincidence of Opposites

Like all Rosicrucians and esoteric occultists, the theme of ‘The Coincidence of Opposites’ greatly shaped Eranos’ 1933 symposium.

While Christian theology features a positive notion of resolving the fact of opposites in nature through the use of moral reason (which will be elaborated upon in the epilogue to this book), the occultists around Jung believed that human salvation and self-liberation was found in the literal fusion of moral opposites within the heart and mind of an initiate. The consequence of this un-natural fusing of opposites of right and wrong, sacred/profane, good and evil, male and feminine etc… would shape nearly every presentation delivered in 1933.

Speaking to occult scholar and fellow Eranos speaker, Mercea Eliade, Jung said:

“Speaking always as a psychologist, I affirm that the presence of God is manifest, in the profound experience of the psyche, as a coincidentia oppositorum, and the whole history of religion, all the theologies, bear witness to the fact that the coincidentia oppositorum is one of the most common and most archaic formulas for expressing the reality of God”.

Jungian psychologist, Erich Neumann stated in his 1933 Eranos lecture that:

“The civilization that is about to be born will be human civilization in a far higher sense than any has ever been before, as it will have overcome important social, national, and racial limitations . . . The turning of the mind from the conscious to the unconscious, the responsible rapprochement of the human consciousness with the powers of the collective psyche, that is the task of the future.”

This transformation of humanity from a species shaped by ‘conscious’ processes to becoming a new species now shaped by unconscious forces of the ‘collective psyche’ was an ambitious endeavor but nothing that self-identified new human gods would shy away from.

Describing his notion of ‘the unconscious’ forces bubbling below the surface of our awareness and shaping our very will like a demonic force outside of our reason’s control, Jung described this fusion of opposites of good and evil/ sacredness and perversity which all ‘self-actualized’ initiates must learn to unite together:

“The unconscious is not just evil by nature, it is also the source of the highest good: not only dark, but also light, not only bestial, semi human, and demonic but superhuman, spiritual, and, in the classic sense of the word, ‘divine’.”[17]

One of the star lecturers at Eranos in 1933 was a young man named Joseph Campbell who developed a theory of archetypes in world mythologies outlined in his famous books ‘The Hero with a Thousand Faces’ utilizing the theory of Jungian archetypes embedded in sacred myths and legends around the world.

Campbell chastised the outdated character of modern Christianity as a linear, masculine-dominant ideology unfit for the new age of self-actualized liberation now at hand. Instead of Christianity, Campbell advised that humanity return to the purity of pre-Christian pagan tribalism that recognized the equal beauty in life as well as death, embraced evil as well as goodness and accept the moral as much as the moral. Campbell stated:

“In the older mother myths and rites the light and darker aspects of the mixed thing that is life had been honored equally and together, whereas in the later, male-oriented, patriarchal myths, all that is good and noble was attributed to the new, heroic master gods, leaving to the native nature powers the character only of darkness—to which, also, a negative moral judgment now was added”.

The idea of Christianity as a philosophy that placed a higher value on the life of humans than other species and which presumed morality would be earned through effort, reason and scientific progress were directly targeted by all Eranos speakers. These characteristics were deemed ‘linear’, futile, delusional and the cause of all mental disease, as well as wars across the ages. Campbell put it succinctly stating:

“In this respect, Christianity incontestably proves to be the religion of “fallen man” and this to the extent to which modern man is irremediably identified with history and progress, and to which history and progress are a fall, both implying the final abandonment of the paradise of archetypes and repetition.”

Apparently, reducing the superiority of human life over Gaia, and returning back to some static paradise of archetypes, and cyclical repetitions were desirous outcomes of psychology in the minds of Campbell and Jung.

Before reviewing the practical consequences of Campbell, Jung and Aquino’s roles in transforming society more broadly (and reviving the Cult of Mithra within the military specifically) we will now take a journey through the Esalen Institute.

