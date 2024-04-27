1× 0:00 -25:09

Edward Bulwer-Lytton (1803-1873) was a British occultist, politician, grand strategist and oligarchical heir to two of the oldest bloodlines of England’s elite. He was also the first to popularize the concept of a species of automata controlled by a superior race of beings that had evolved within vast underground caves in his 1871 novel ‘Vril: The Power of the Coming Race’.

This book was no mere piece of entertainment, but rather served as a strategic outline for oligarchist planning which charted a course of action for several generations of imperialists which directly inspired the idea of a superior Aryan race that would replace humanity.

In his book, Bulwer-Lytton has two travellers happen by accident upon a vast underground civilization deep within an elaborate system of underground caves. The author describes these advanced subterranean beings as “a race akin to man’s but infinitely stronger in form and grandeur of aspect”. Bulwer-Lytton describes his advanced race as antediluvian-Aryans who have lived for millennia underground, slowly but patiently waiting for the right moment to return to the surface and enslave the inferior humans living there.

With their superior genetic power, this transhuman race communicates directives telepathically onto automata servants, mediated by an etheric energy which Bulwer dubbed “vril”. Bulwer writes of his superior race saying:

“In all service, whether in or out of doors, they make great use of automaton figures, which are so pliant to the operators of Vril, that they actually seem gifted with reason. It was scarcely possible to distinguish the figures I beheld, apparently guiding or superintending the rapid movements of vast engines, from human forms endowed with thought.”

Bulwer-Lytton made it clear that the power of clairvoyance, telepathy, telekinesis and astral projection used by his Vril society was not the product of teaching but merely breeding of pure bloodlines. If the blood of higher nobility flows through the veins of a student, then they can be taught occult techniques to wield the vril (like the pure bloods in Harry Potter, or the special bloodlines of Jedi warriors in more recent lore). But a low-born has no chance to use the Vril force.

Since the practical realization of Bulwer-Lytton’s fantasy directly inspired Tesla’s Telautomata (as demonstrated in part 7 of this series), and since Bulwer-Lytton’s role on world history (and especially modern occultism) is so vast, let’s have a brief look at the man in a bit more detail…

Sir Edward Bulwer-Lytton: Rosicrucian Father of Vril

Edward Bulwer-Lytton was born in 1803 in his family castle named Knebworth house (which also happened to be the location of Hogworts featured in Harry Potter films as well as Tim Burton’s Wayne Manor in Batman).

Bulwer-Lytton served as member of the Parliament from 1831–1841 and again from 1851–1866- during which time he held the position of Minister of the Colonies for the British Empire under the administration of his fellow occultist friend Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli. When King Otto of Greece Abdicated in 1862, Lytton was offered the crown, which he declined, finding greater power in other pursuits at the time.

As stated at the outset of this report, Bulwer-Lytton was an heir to the largess of two dominant oligarchical bloodlines that emerged into power positions during the Norman conquest of 1066. Throughout his life, Bulwer-Lytton performed his duties to the system he was born into with a rare creative zest that few have appreciated.

Caption: Bulwer Lytton’s childhood home: Knebworth House

His works directly inspired H.G Wells, Wells’ mentor Thomas Huxley, German occult composer Richard Wagner (who rendered Bulwer’s Rienzi into an Opera), and the founder of the Theosophists Madame Blavatsky, who both adopted his mystical cosmology and whose mother was the principal translator of Bulwer’s works into Russian).

It was in fact, Sir Bulwer-Lytton who directly inspired Blavatsky’s notions of the “root races” of Hyperborea and Atlantis, as well as her rosicrucian notions of ‘the great white lodge of ascended masters’. Bulwer-Lytton’s “Vril” directly shaped the British Society for Psychical Research’s concept of “the luminiferous ether” of the astral plane, during the latter half of the 19th century.

Even Scottish Rite grand master, and KKK co-founder Albert Pike alluded to this mythical substance in his 1871 Morals and Dogma saying: “There is in nature one most potent force, by means whereof a single man, who could possess himself of it, and should know how to direct it, could revolutionize and change the face of the world."

It was Lytton that inspired the Nazi Vril Society which emerged as part of the Thule Society and New Templar Order of Hitler’s SS in later years. The Vril Society elite (just like the Theosophist movement, to which it was connected, professed to hold the mystical secrets of communication with secret super-beings (aka: secret chiefs) outlined in Bulwer’s writings and other Rosicrucian works.

The Thule’s Vril Society was essentially an order of clairvoyant priestesses/witches who would service sacred orgies of initiated New Aryan Templars while also channeling spirit entities from the ether and messages from ‘the secret Chiefs’. Copious amounts of psychedelic drugs were helpful.

After WWII, “vril” became the inspiration for Wilhelm Reich’s idea of “orgone” as a universal sexual energy permeating the universe, and the Nazi occultists that shaped the post-WWII shadow governments under the guise of NATO’s Secret Armies (see operation Gladio) groomed new space age myths guided by Nazis-turned sci fi writers like Julius Evola who promoted Nazi flying saucers propelled by Tesla technologies of anti-gravity, zero-point energy, and… vril.

Within this new Nazi-led myth-making campaign AFTER world war 2, secret bases in Antarctica were often associated with Nazi command centers inside the hollow earth - another notion popularized by Bulwer-Lytton.

Bulwer-Lytton somehow garnered a bit of a reputation as something of a scientist during his day, and conducted experiments on electricity and life at the same time that he led the occult revival in the British Empire becoming Grand Patron of the English Rosicrucian Order in 1867.

His ideas directly guided the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn (founded in 1886), and his were among the most important true guiding hands in the Theosophists founded in 1877 by Madame Blavatsky and Henry Olcott.

With this in mind, rather than looking for Blavatsky’s “Great White Lodge of Ascended Masters” in Shamballah, anyone really wishing to know the origins of the Theosophists would have done better to look towards the very gothic Knebeworth Castle and the opium smoking Bulwer-Lytton for more satisfactory results.

He was a member of the Orphic Circle alongside Theosphist co-founder Emma Hardinge Britten, and was close friends with the French occultist Eliphas Levi who spearheaded much of the European occult revival and especially popularized the image and meaning of Baphomet adopted by 20th century satanists.

Researcher George Knowles writes of this connection: “It was Bulwer-Lytton who encouraged Levi to write a treatise on magic. As a result he later wrote: Dogme et Rituel de la Haute Magie in 1855. This was later translated into English by Arthur Edward Waite of the Golden Dawn as Transcendental Magic, its Doctrine and Ritual.”

Bulwer-Lytton was also a member of the Athenium Club with Thomas Huxley (aka: Darwin’s handler and X Club founder), Michael Faraday, Rudyard Kipling, Charles Darwin, John Russell, Herbert Spencer, John Ruskin, James Clerk Maxwell and John Stewart Mill.

The Golden Dawn would feature such notable occultists as W. B. Yeats, A. E. Waite, Bram Stoker, Macgregor Mathers, Sir William Crookes and of course, George Sylvester Viereck’s close colleague… Aleister Crowley.

Crowley recommended Bulwer-Lytton’s books for all of his adept students of Thelema, and even Anthroposophist founder Rudolf Steiner was inspired by Bulwer-Lytton’s writings on the initiate’s battles with the shadow self (dubbed ‘the dweller on the threshold’ by Bulwer) which inspired Steiner’s mystery plays ‘Guardian on the Threshold’ (1912) and ‘The Portal of Initiation’ (1910).

Madame Blavatsky was not only a hermeticist, and follower of Lytton, but was also initiated into the Ancient and Primitive Rite of Memphis-Misraïm in 1889 by the same John Yarker (and Albert Pike Scottish Southern Rite lieutenant) that would later initiate Aleister Crowley and Rudolf Steiner into the same rite. [1]

In case there was still any doubt, Blavatsky was not merely the founder of Theosophy and a freemason, but was an unabashed Satanist writing in her Secret Doctrine (1888):

“Satan will now be shown in the teachings of the secret doctrine allegorized as good and sacrifice a god of wisdom under different names. Satan, the serpent of Genesis is the real creator and benefactor. The father of spiritual mankind. For it is he who was the harbinger of light, bright and radiant Lucifer who opened the eyes of the woman created by Jehovah and he who was the first to whisper in her ear "you eat there of you shall be as Elohim knowing good and evil". He can only be regarded in light of a savior. Lucifer is divine and terrestrial light the holy ghost and Satan at one at the same time and it now stands proven that Satan is in us. He is our mind, our tempter, our redeemer, our intelligent liberator, and savior from pure animalism”

Golden Dawn member Bram Stoker’s creation of the immortal soul sucker Dracula and George Sylvester Viereck’s pioneering work on ‘House of the Vampire’ popularized the Rosicrucian union of death and eroticism (creation and destruction) in popular culture which directly contributed to the growth of a major death-cult in modern society.

Caption- Occultist creators of Vampires: Bram Stoker and Viereck

The fact that Rosicrucians like Bram Stoker and Viereck would promulgate the notion of a vampire is not a coincidence, as Rosicrucians were desperately obsessed with finding the “elixir of life” (aka; the Philosopher’s Stone) in order to cheat death and live forever.

[note: Percy Bysshe Shelley’s 1810 short story St Irvyne, or The Rosicrucian provides a creative insight into the sickness plaguing oligarchical occultists striving for immortality which is attained by Shelley’s Rosicrucian protagonist, although only at the expense of his eternally tortured body]

Initiated magi involved in these occult orders have come to the conclusion that an adept must “learn” how to shed one’s humanity[2] in order to achieve this immortal power. This belief has been extremely unfortunate for themselves as well as their victims across the centuries considering no “adept” appears to have actually avoided old age and death… OR has become an “ascended master in the astral plane”.

The vampire theme is not disconnected from Bulwer-Lytton either, for it was Bulwer-Lytton’s 1841 book ‘Zanoni: A Rosicrucian Tale’ which featured a clairvoyant magus of an ancient secret order who sucks the life energy from initiates who failed to pass tests of initiation into his secret society.

As Jules Evans writes in ‘The Spiritual Eugenics’ series:

“Zanoni was a huge influence on the occult revival of the late 19th century. Its biggest influence was through Madame Helena Blavatsky, founder of the Theosophical Society. Her mother translated Lytton’s novels into Russian, and the young Blavatsky devoured them and absorbed their ideas into her new religious movement. She turned fiction into religious myth, claiming to be in contact with a secret superhuman order called ‘The Masters’, who sought to guide human evolution and create a new super-race.

The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn was also at least partly inspired by Lytton’s Zanoni and Aleister Crowley put the book on his recommended reading list for magical adepts. The idea of a secret order of super-beings influenced later fantasy fiction, from Algernon Blackwood and Dion Fortune (both members of the Golden Dawn), to Star Wars, Dune and Harry Potter.”

In Lytton’s book, Zanoni’s master is an immortal adept of ancient mysteries named Mejnour, who is as obsessed as Bulwer-Lytton with creating a new super race who were to become ‘true lords of this planet’.

In the book Zanoni, Mejnour describes his “hope to form a mighty and numerous race with a force and power sufficient to permit them to acknowledge to mankind their majestic conquests and dominion, to become the true lords of this planet, invaders, perchance, of others, masters of the inimical and malignant tribes by which at this moment we are surrounded: a race that may proceed, in their deathless destinies, from stage to stage of celestial glory, and rank at last amongst the nearest ministrants and agents gathered round the Throne of Thrones.”

The secret ancient Hermetic/Rosicrucian lodge which Zanoni and his master Mejnour are members would form the foundation for the Theosophist’s belief in the mysterious ‘Great White Lodge’ which vied for power in an astral plane of existence against an opposing ‘Great Black Lodge’. This concept would be revived in more recent years by the notion of a secret order of “white hats” opposing the “black hats” vying for control of humanity prevalent among Q Anon conspiracy groups.

Typically in these groups, motifs lifted from the Tesla cult such as time travelling, exo-politics, and vril (zero point/orgone) energy are infused into the narrative.

Jules Evans astutely writes:

“Bulwer-Lytton genuinely believed in the occult, and fancied himself a superhuman adept in the mould of Zanoni. His fantasizing and myth-making spilled over into his own life, as it often does with occultists.

He was fascinated by spirituality since childhood, and acquired an enormous library of occult books. He read up on all the latest spiritual-scientific fads — Mesmerism, water cures, phrenology — and carried out his own experiments to test telepathic connection (or ‘sympathy’) between snails. He learned fortune telling from gypsies and purchased his own crystal ball and magic wand. At Knebworth House, he held seances and told the fortunes of friends like Disraeli, presenting himself as ‘Le Vieux Sorcier’ and signing letters as ‘Merlin’. Among the occultists of high society, he was hailed as ‘the High Priest and Great Wizard of our Circle’.”

Variations of this theme would take many forms throughout the next 180 years, and the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn’s use of cyphers, kabbalah, hermetic alchemy and numerology gave rise to New Aeon Qabalistic English during the 20th century setting the stage for such psychological operations as Q Anon. [3]

The Importance of Darwinism for Transhumanism

In an 1871 message to his publisher, Bulwer-Lytton wrote of the importance of Darwin’s theory of natural selection as integral to his Coming Race thesis saying:

“The only important point is to keep in view the Darwinian proposition that a coming race is destined to supplant our races, that such a race would be very gradually formed, and be indeed a new species developing itself out of our old one.”

Why would a fiction writer like Bulwer-Lytton care so much about a novel biological theory you ask?

The emphasis on Darwinism as the basis for this new evolved species proposed by Lytton provide the “scientific validation” for essentially mass murderous policies demanded by the controllers of the British Empire… which no sane human would voluntarily go along with.

Here it is noteworthy, that Bulwer-Lytton passed his teachings onto his son Robert (1st Earl of Lytton) who was appointed Viceroy and Governor General of India from 1876-1880. In this powerful position, Robert put his father’s Social Darwinian theories to practice by orchestrating the ‘great famine’ overseeing the systematic murder of over 10 million Indians from 1876-1878. During the peak of the Madras famines of 1876, Robert Bulwer-Lytton scandalously organized a vast week-long feast for 68,000 dignitaries in celebration for Queen Victoria’s investiture as Empress of India.

A 2001 Guardian article described Bulwer-Lytton’s murderous hand in the Great Famine writing:

“Lytton believed in free trade. He did nothing to check the huge hikes in grain prices, Economic "modernization" led household and village reserves to be transferred to central depots using recently built railroads. Much was exported to England, where there had been poor harvests. Telegraph technology allowed prices to be centrally co-ordinated and, inevitably, raised in thousands of small towns. Relief funds were scanty because Lytton was eager to finance military campaigns in Afghanistan. Conditions in emergency camps were so terrible that some peasants preferred to go to jail. A few, starved and senseless, resorted to cannibalism. This was all of little consequence to many English administrators who, as believers in Malthusianism, thought that famine was nature's response to Indian over-breeding.”

The oligarchy is often assumed to be atheistic, but that is a fallacy. It is very religious, and even desires to support their peculiar form of elitist religion with the trappings of “science’, but this merger of oligarchical “faith” and “reason” is little more than a satanic perversion built on lies and elitism.

Spiritualist Darwinian and leader of the Theosophists Annie Besant had outlined the problem of traditional morality, values and Christianity which must be overthrown for a new Luciferian age to emerge. Besant said of this coming race:

“We are living in an environment that is destructive of the higher evolution, and at our peril we leave it as it is when the coming race must inevitably be born.”

Like her mentor Madame Blavatsky’s notion of Aryan/Hyperborean root races of spirit beings descended to earth which are destined “scientifically and spiritually” to overwhelm, destroy and enslave the inferior races that emerged from monkeys, Besant has Bulwer-Lytton to thank for her worldview.

Bulwer-Lytton’s infusion of occultism and Darwinist theories of survival of the fittest animated the thinking of Thomas Huxley (aka: Darwin’s Bulldog) who not only taught a young misanthrope named Herbert George Wells in the arts of mass manipulation but set into motion a project to “prove” the non-existence of free will or the soul through the application of new technologies… which we will see in the next episode directly influenced Nikola Tesla.

Footnotes

[1] In 1877, Sovereign Grand Master John Yarker, a prominent Freemason and Occultist of the time, conferred upon Blavatsky the degrees of the Ancient and Primitive Rite of Masonry. “We, the Thrice-Illustrious Sovereign Grand Master Generals… do declare and proclaim our illustrious and enlightened Brother, H. P. Blavatsky, to be an Apprentice, Companion, Perfect Mistress, Sublime Elect Scotch Lady, Grand Elect, Chevalière de Rose Croix, Adonaite Mistress, Perfect Venerable Mistress, and a crowned Princess of the Rite of Adoption.

24th of November 1877 SOURCE: https://www.universalfreemasonry.org/en/stories/blavatsky

[2] This being a supposed artificial construct shaped by forces of delusional tradition, morality etc that prevents us from being the god-men we truly are

[3] The psychological operation of Q anon created in 2017, utilizes a radical set of cyphers and numerological patterns to reduce the English language to a code-system with only those “initiates” who have access to the code breaking cypher keys to gain secret knowledge embedded in apparently simple words or phrases made by figures associated with Donald Trump. This cypher communication system fused with numberology becomes a language devoid of reason as only symbols with meanings known only to an inner elite provide the means of communication with a variation of a theosophical ‘great white brotherhood’ of adepts that take the form of a good deep state which operates in opposition to a shadowy theosophical black lodge of deep state Satanists. Variations of “noble/angelic” alien races combating “demonic/evil” alien races interfacing with human elites is another expression of this psy op in modern times.

