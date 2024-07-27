I am extremely proud to announce the release of our newest Canadian Patriot Feature Film ‘The Arctic: Theater of War or Global Cooperation’ which is now freely available across all Candian Patriot platforms.

Jason Dahl, Cynthia and I have presented the Arctic frontier as you've never imagined it: Both as a strategic battleground over the future of the human species today, and as pivot of world history shaping the Russia-USA partnership that saved the Union during the Civil War.

This film showcases how the Arctic represents either a domain of total warfare which is currently the ambition of militarists managing NATO on the one hand, or the basis of a new era technological progress and friendship among world civilizations. This is not a new choice, but one which characterized world history as the US was sliding into its first Civil War prior to 1861.

If you didn't know why Russia sold Alaska to the USA, or why Russia saved the Union (twice) or why patriots in Russia and the USA had fought to connect their continents by rail via the Bering Strait (as was planned by Lincoln and Czar Alexander II) then this film is for you.

‘The Arctic: Theater of War or Global Cooperation' introduces this sweeping history and thereby helps the viewer understand the real reasons Canada remained loyal to the British Empire in 1867. It will help you understand the real reasons Lincoln was murdered (from Montreal Canada), and how the age of assassinations and war overturned that paradigm of cooperation ushering in a war-ravaged 20th century.

This film also introduces the attempted revival of this positive vision in the form of the FDR-Wallace plans to build rail and roads across the Bering Strait during WW2, and Canadian Prime Minister John Diefenbaker's plans to adopt a northern vision during his short-lived administration. Despite this vision coming undone on multiple occasions, you will discover why this strategic flank has sparked such fear into the hearts of oligarchs for generations, leading all the way up to Donald Trump's plans to build the Alaska-Canada railway in 2020 and the Russia-China Polar Silk Road today.

