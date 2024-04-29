There aren’t many people in this world who approach symbolic-based analyses of world events with any degree of competence.

Most of those whom I have met attempting to do this, have tended to have minds that have slowly been transformed into a dyslexic gelatin of pattern-association thinking, looking increasingly upon every triangle, image of an owl, set of numbers, or squares as being signs of occult manipulation controlling every aspect of our lives.

However, that said, I completely understand how this can easily happen since we do live within a culture that is directly influenced by the intentions, designs and beliefs of an ideologically-driven closed oligarchy committed to a cosmology of stasis in all its forms under a master-slave structure.

Upon close inspection of the behavior, and belief structure of said oligarchy- which has exerted an unbroken influence over humanity since ancient history- it doesn’t take a curious mind too long to realize that number patterns, astrological cycles, and symbolism play an important part of the decision making processes of said oligarchy.

So I get it.

If one adds to this observation, a corollary assumption that said oligarchy actually wields very real mystical powers from the beyond due to their gnosis, rituals and ‘secret knowledge’, then it makes perfect sense that someone will easily find themselves sliding into an unhinged symbol-minded obsession, suspicious of every single triangle in our lives.

On the rarest of occasions, have I encountered the occasional researcher who has tuned their mind to interpret the symbolism of our culture from a competent standpoint while keeping their cool on, and their minds still wielding reason… and so, I have been impressed by my friend Alex (host of The Doenut Factory) who I was pleased to join up with once again to discuss The Templars, Crusades, ancient mystery cults, and their current impacts on world politics.

We also discussed the strange events in London last week as seven white and black military horses were released onto the streets, with one white horse doused in blood.

The conversation was fun and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

