This week, Courtenay Turner and I discussed Gestalt Psychology- a field of science which many have falsely been led to believe is something akin to a transhumanist tool of enslavement.

I can understand where this characterization comes from, as the field has certainly been used by several generations of social engineers following the template of Gestalt Psychologist Kurt Lewin to insidiously manipulate humankind.

HOWEVER, having read a fair share of the original works of the actual founders of Gestalt Psychology- including Max Wertheimer, Kurt Koffka and Wolfgang Kohler, I can say with full confidence that many a baby has been thrown out with the bathwater through the condemnation of guilt passed upon this potent field of study simply based upon the corrupt misuse of it caused by renegade students of Kohler.

Thus, in the course of this long-form conversation (which includes a fair number of slides and many quotes by the founding fathers of Gestalt Psychology) we break down the essentials of this incredible science of mentation created in tandem with the revolutionary discoveries science occuring at the turn of the 20th century. This will include how it differs ontologically from BOTH the “behaviorist” schools of Wilhelm Wundt, Pavlov and B.F. Skinner on the one hand AND ALSO the “introspectionist” school of Sigmund Freud and his followers.

Rather than obsessing over the structure of sick minds (which both the aforementioned schools of psychology tend to be obsessed with), while attempting to create ‘well-adjusted’ subjects, the founding fathers of the Gestalt school rather asked:

What is the Mind itself and what does it do when it is healthy?

How and why do we yearn to make creative discoveries?

How is it possible that non-linear discoveries happen propelled by that extremely natural metaphysical yearning?

What form and structure do truthful ideas have in both space and time?

How does our free will change our reality and even break our cycles of uncreative neurotic disorders?

Through this exercise, Gestalt Psychology will be situated within a continuous current of western scientific tradition stretching back to Plato’s dialogues, and encompassing all of the revolutionary discoveries made across the ensuing 2000+ years including those of Nicholas of Cusa, Johannes Kepler, Gottfried Leibniz and Max Planck. These thinkers and this suppressed scientific tradition directly informed the rise of Gestalt Psychology as the science of investigating the mind discovering the universe and simultaneously coming to know itself ever less imperfectly.

