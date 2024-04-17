In this week's episode of The Multipolar Reality, V and I provide a geopolitical summary of global events is showcased from the agenda to provoke a war with Iran, to the expansion of NATO into the Pacific, Japan's joining the AUKUS and Canada's revival of the Arctic Ballistic Missile Shield. We additionally explore the absurdity of late stage oligarchical self-implosion and the healthier dynamic emerging in Eurasia

