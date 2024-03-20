With Putin’s latest election victory clocking in 87.28% of the vote (in a nation that had a historic 74% voter turnout) and with the rising NATO war drums raising in pitch, I thought it would be useful to share a 27 minute documentary which I had the pleasure of co-writing with Jason Dahl and Dr. Edward Lozansky titled ‘The Other America’.

In this short film, a sweeping new picture of recent history is presented from the disintegration of the Soviet Union through the three major attempts to achieve US-Russian friendship between 1998-2016.

The window of opportunity to alter a tragic course of history is running out, so learning this history is a vital pre-condition for the survival of humanity.

Or watch on Rumble here

Find Edward Lozansky work at Antiwar.com and NewKontinent.org

American University in Moscow

http://www.us-russia.org/university.html

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress