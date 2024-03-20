With Putin’s latest election victory clocking in 87.28% of the vote (in a nation that had a historic 74% voter turnout) and with the rising NATO war drums raising in pitch, I thought it would be useful to share a 27 minute documentary which I had the pleasure of co-writing with Jason Dahl and Dr. Edward Lozansky titled ‘The Other America’.
In this short film, a sweeping new picture of recent history is presented from the disintegration of the Soviet Union through the three major attempts to achieve US-Russian friendship between 1998-2016.
The window of opportunity to alter a tragic course of history is running out, so learning this history is a vital pre-condition for the survival of humanity.
Find Edward Lozansky work at Antiwar.com and NewKontinent.org
American University in Moscow
http://www.us-russia.org/university.html
The Other America: A New Documentary on the 3 Missed Chances for World Peace (1991-2016)
Ah...yes. Teump who led US and world into the cov.ID.coup Friday 13, March 2020 and handed US over to FEMA.WHO after signing the legislation in 2018 that would fund the plandemic bribes. As he watched locksowns for 5G installation kill small, independant, businesses. More NW0 UNgoals.
Trump who was busy with the other NW0.WHO initiatives as well. @ AI.gov for digital ID+cbdcs.
Bravo! Well done sir… we pray that adult non-psychopathic minds will prevail!