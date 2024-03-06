I was happy to chat with Rasheed Muhammed on The Red Pill Diaries this week where we took an extremely deep dive into the deep state, Tucker Carlson, occult roots of the KKK, the universality of the American System of economics, Aaron Burr’s role in shaping the modern deep state, the fraud of decentralization, saving nation states, British efforts to revive the aborted 19th century confederate empire, and more…
Or watch on Bitchute here, or Youtube here
Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
Top
New
Community
No posts
The Red Pill Diaries: Deep State & Secret Societies
Very insightful, especially about libertarianism. Rasheed Muhammed was patient and let Matt Ehret complete his thoughts which was great.
Not much mention of the depopulation and covert martial law as explained by Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova.
Thanks Matthew for another macro view of history and how the Black Nobility construct and use the intelligence agencies to infiltrate and subvert these organizations to their plans.