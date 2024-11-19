This week, I had the great pleasure of joining up with UK Column’s Mike Robinson to discuss the new film ‘The New Age of the Sorcerers: UFOs, MK Ultra and the Cold War’ which can be watched on UK Column here.

It was a great conversation that gave me the chance to tie alot of moving parts together ranging from the role of J. Allan Hynek and Carl Jung in the creation of this new sacred myth, the earlier role of Sir Edward Bulwer Lytton, and Thomas Huxley who both inspired H.G. Wells, and the broader two tiered system of educational control under oligarchical systems. Enjoy the ride, and don’t forget to watch, share and support our film series ‘The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs’.

