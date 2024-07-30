All week, the internet has been set ablaze by the inflammatory and intentionally in-your-face satanism on display at the opening ceremonies of the Parisian Olympics.

For those who still may be slightly confused about the non-figurative use of the word ‘satanism’ on this issue, I recommend you check out my buddy Doenut’s newest occult breakdown of the atrocious event

[Disclaimer: I don’t recommend anyone typically engage in an analysis driven by symbolism or numerological considerations as a primary focus as it will easily fall into wonkadoodle territory, however, Doenut is among the few people I know who does this well].

Albeit, it isn’t enough to simply acknowledge the fact that this heretical ritual occured, since it happened for a strategic reason and to induce certain specific reactions in the hearts and minds of every single religious person with a moral bone in their bodies.

It was done to induce very specific charged emotional states and the political consequences of a new “hard right” reactionary turn among Christian conservatives of every denomination towards a weaponized ‘Crusader’ form of mystic Christianity obsessed with going to war with what it perceives to be the devil.

This trap has historical precedents and the consequences of Christians allowing themselves to fall into this trap has always been the same.

This formula was applied to France in the years leading up to the French revolution, and the devastation of a once-viable French culture during the civil war of Jacobin terror was “resolved” only with a new incarnation of Emperor Octavius, and Julian the Apostate mixed into one shiny new fascist God-Man… in the form of Napoleon Bonaparte.

To properly understand this dynamic, and what exactly was being invoked at the Olympics in France, or even inside the beleaguered USA today, I’d HIGHLY recommend reviewing Cynthia Chung’s recent essay ‘The Birth of the Modern Templars, the Origins of the Ancient Scottish Rite and the Roman Sun King Napoleon’

