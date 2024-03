How did Democrats come to believe that Keynesianism wasn't an anti-American virus of British imperialism and world government? Inversely, how did Conservatives come to believe that the Austrian School of economics wasn't a Hapsburg imperial virus of anti-American poison and world government? These questions are dealt with during this conversation with Rasheed Muhammad on The Red Pill Diaries

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress