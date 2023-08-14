On this episode of The Red Pill Diaries, I had the opportunity to unpack cutting edge geopolitical developments in Ukraine, Taiwan and Africa while also delving into the structure of mechanistic thinking which blinds victims of western education to the reality of universal causal principles. A discussion of the Mandate of Heaven and causes for the collapse of Rome, Athens and today's modern Anglo-American structure of empire is also discussed.
We Are MAGA:
We are the workforce.
We are also digital warriors, meme creators, artists, researchers, autists and ordinarily invisible people now considered dissidents in our own country.
We are the backbone of industry, the people who keep it all working, the builders, diggers and blue-collar workforce that keeps everything functioning.
We are the people they will never fully control. We speak in languages they do not understand, and we absorb targeted ridicule as fuel.
We are the movers of goods, the truckers, the farmers, the nameless people behind the skilled trades that keep what they call American society moving.
We are the people who grow the food, pick the food, transport the food, stock the food, cook the food and facilitate the life they live.
We are a visible, yet disregarded, insurgent force within their sphere of life that is never considered, yet we control the outcomes of every moment they value.
We pick up the trash, answer the phones, run cables to their devices, mow their lawns, solve their problems, control the flow of essential services and keep our heads below the radar.
We are the majority.
We can bring a halt to everything, simply by stopping what we do.
We are a self-reliant, freedom loving, normally peaceful and God-fearing assembly.
We drive them to their destination; we are comfortably out of mind until needed, and yet we are irreplaceable for the things they require.
We are armed with tools, hammers, pens, rulers, pickup trucks, laptops, post-it notes, stickers and alternate forms of messaging that circumvent the control mechanisms deployed to create our silence.
We are inside every facility, every institution, every meeting, every moment of their existence – and we notice everything.
We have eyes of mice and ears of elephants. We are there when they do not expect, and we melt away before they notice our appearance.
We are smart, strategic, highly intelligent and carry a brutally obvious and pragmatic common sense that finds optimal solutions to everything.
We identify our tribe immediately and without conversation.
We see what they hide, we hear what they whisper, we decipher their codes, and we understand the complexity they create in their effort to conceal.
We control the physical world that operates around every element of society, and we value real and tangible assets.
We do not sit around pontificating eloquently about philosophic nuances; we get shit done.
We are the people who facilitate their ability to take us for granted, and we do so without issue, resentment or desire for recognition.
We are optimistic, affable, kind, generous, friendly, loyal, warm and quietly spiritual in purpose.
We are polite, considerate and slow to anger.
We prefer to be left alone. However, pushed entirely far enough, decisions are reached. Right now, we are tenuously staring with deepened gaze.
We are increasingly pissed off…. Big Time!
In every town, village and hamlet we are encountering the same conversation. On every porch, in every shop, at every event, the topic is the same.
Right now, we are taking this fury to the platforms of visibility where we hope to influence outcomes. But if that effort fails, and/or if the command-and-control authorities make the mistake of thinking they can shut down our visibility and therefore control the dissent, there will be no quarter provided in the aftermath.
The two biggest mistakes they can make right now is not understanding why we have begun to bow our heads.
First, our heads are not bowed because we are subservient, cowering or accepting the current effort to control us….
….We are praying!
Their second mistake would be to ignore that we are not praying for us…
….We are praying for those who trespass against us!
They may not like what follows, “Amen!”
We are resolute and of common purpose.
We are MAGA!
- Sundance, Conservative Tree House
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2023/08/13/ahem-anthony-oliver-holds-stunning-nine-spots-amid-itunes-top-twenty-including-1-and-4-of-top-5/