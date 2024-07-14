Trump’s near assassination this weekend represents an incredibly important reminder of the stakes going into the 2024 election amidst a vast systemic collapse and heightened threat of a thermonuclear war. At this stage, despite the cast of compromised characters among Trump’s support network, no one has displayed so consistent a quality of leadership that qualifies them for dealing with the current crisis as Trump has displayed.
I thought it fitting to revisit the recent Canadian Patriot Review film (based upon the essay "Why Assume There Will be a 2024 Election?") where we are introduced into this dense period of history from the orchestrated demolition of the financial system in 1929, the Wall Street/London fueled "economic miracle solution" of fascism and eugenics between 1930-1934, and the story of FDR's war with the financier oligarchy's London and Wall Street tentacles. From this vantage point, we are then thrust into a deep dive into the person of Smedley Butler and his courageous defense of the republic.
Notice that once Smedley Butler became a problem for the deep staters, he started developing belly pains and was soon dead without an autopsy.
Flippin adore Smedley Butler and tragic few folks know more than one paragraph of his book because so many examples are evergreen frauds through generations.
"In the World War [I] a mere handful garnered the profits of the conflict. At least 21,000 new millionaires and billionaires were made in the United States during the World War. That many admitted their huge blood gains in their income tax returns. How many other war millionaires falsified their tax returns no one knows.
Take our friends the du Ponts, the powder people - didn't one of them testify before a Senate committee recently that their powder won the war? Or saved the world for democracy? Or something? How did they do in the war? They were a patriotic corporation. Well, the average earnings of the du Ponts for the period 1910 to 1914 were $6,000,000 a year. It wasn't much, but the du Ponts managed to get along on it. Now let's look at their average yearly profit during the war years, 1914 to 1918. Fifty-eight million dollars a year profit we find! Nearly ten times that of normal times, and the profits of normal times were pretty good. An increase in profits of more than 950 per cent." https://web.archive.org/web/20010221102702/http://www.lexrex.com/enlightened/articles/warisaracket.htm