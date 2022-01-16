It has been far too long that science has been constricted by the many absurd assumptions underlying the early 20th century trainwreck that came to be called “standard model quantum mechanics”, sometimes called “the Copenhagen Interpretation” after the birthplace of the school’s founding father Niels Bohr.

Image of the leading scientists who took part in the 1927 Solvay Conference- out of which science became enslaved to a new “standard theory” of mathematical probability theory rooted in the Copenhagen interpretation centered around Neils Bohr, and Werner Heisenberg (pictured middle row at right and top row third from right respectively)

The most destructive among the many Trojan horses that were slipped into the minds of physicists during the post-1928 Solvay Conference years include:

1) The belief that the nucleus is composed of random unstructured stochastic protons and neutral objects called neutrons which together make up atomic weights and isotopes,

2) That “strong forces” keep the positive charges from repelling each other must be assumed to exist,

3) That negatively charged electrons orbit nuclei in shells separated from by empty space, and

4) That ultimate uncertainty following Heisenberg’s principle of “intrinsic unknowability of atomic behavior” is law both in regards to the locations of nucleons and outer nuclear electrons along.

With the publication of the ground-breaking new book “The Nature of the Atom: An Introduction to the Structured Atom Model” by Curtis Press (2021), a team of intrepid scientists have amassed an incredible body of experimental and theoretical data within a new breathtaking model of the atom which liberates science of all of the constraints, and absurdities inherent in the Standard Model of Bohr and his followers.

The Structured Atom Model (aka: SAM) begins with a simple concept that had once found a home in early pre-Solvay quantum physics when such atomic chemists as William Draper Harkins and his protégé Robert Moon noted that there is no necessity for neutrons when trying to account for the growth of “atomic mass” within the periodic table.

[For anyone curious to know more about Dr. Robert Moon’s revolutionary breakthroughs in atomic physics, check out The Pythaogrean Model Needed to Overthrow Today’s Standard Model Priesthood].

Rather than neutrons stochastically floating within the nuclei and accounting for atomic mass, these early atomic chemists understood that “inter-nuclear electrons” offset by protons can account for all apparent “neutron” behavior within radioactive decay, transmutation, atomic mass, isotope growth, fusion, fission and more.

The theory of inter-nuclear electrons has finally been reborn in the SAM model with what J.E. Kaal has dubbed “Proton-Electron-Pairs” (PEPs) with the inner nuclear electron serving as a “glue” of sorts binding protons together and offsetting positive charges within atoms. Not only that, but following the Pythagorean traditions dating back to Plato’s Timaeus, and Kepler’s Six Sides Snowflake essay of 1609, the SAM Team has broken free of esoteric math as guide to the arrangement of atomic behavior, relying instead on the elegant principle of spherical dense packing to assemble their model from hydrogen to trans uranic elements and all isotopes in between.

Click on this image to access an interactive animated periodic table featuring the lawful spharical dense packing of each sub nucleic element

Using sphaerical dense packing, we are free to conceptualize the inner geometric arrangement of protons and nucleons (protons + inner nuclear electrons) that abide by the simple static electric force and Platonic solids with a profound preference for icosahedral, tetrahedral and icosahedral structures.

The five Platonic Solids illustrated by Leonardo da Vinci

As these structures grow according to principles of magnetic attraction, polarity and dense packing, geometric forms take shape leading up to the icosahedron structure (made of 12 spheres called “nuclets” by the SAM team) which then sets the basis for new sequencing of icosahedra serving as “backbones” upon which newer atoms and isotopes grow following self-similar fractal patterns.

Embracing platonic structures that make the strong and implicitly weak nucforces redundant, the SAM team also opens the door for structured electrostatic shells defining the outer nuclear electrons that are now arranged according to coherent principles without any need to resort to “magic numbers”. As the team makes provocatively clear, is that outer electron organization appears to have more to do with dodecahedra (the dual of icosahedrons) than anything else.

Within SAM, many unresolvable paradoxes contained in the Standard Model are harmonized without having to resort to complex mathematical jumbo and “theories of probability” that can turn any mind to mush relatively quickly.

Some of many attractions of SAM include a rational account for cold fusion, (low energy nuclear reactions that occur in geology, chemistry, biology and even industry). Additionally, SAM’s rational explanation for nuclear decay chains is presented as well as viable reasons why heavy radioactive elements contain an asymmetric fissioning along determined pathways which standard theory fails abysmally to address. The anomalous law of octaves is here given new meaning, and such qualitative behavior as electrical conductivity, affinity, and valence/oxidization states are redefined around rational intelligible grounds too!

Perhaps most excitingly, is that the SAM model also opens up a new vista of possible new yet-to-be discovered elements and isotopes that are not contained in the conventional periodic table of elements.

This authors of the SAM model and this book are quick to remind us that while the concepts contained within these pages are revolutionary, they are yet still incomplete requiring more inter-disciplinary collaboration, crucial experiments and especially creative love which values truth more than the security of careers in academic priesthoods.

Access the incredible interactive information site produced by the architects of the Structured Atomic Model Here

and I also invite you to watch a recent lecture delivered by Edwin Kaal on the model:

