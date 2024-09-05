On his deathbed, Thule Society founder Dietrich Eckhert bragged of his initiation of Adolf Hitler into ‘The Secret Doctrine’—a term popularized by Madame Blavatsky in 1888. Eckert stated to a meeting of the Thule Gesellschaft in December 1923:

"Follow Hitler. He will dance, but it is I who have called the tune! I have initiated him into the 'Secret Doctrine;' opened his centers in vision and given him the means to communicate with the Powers. Do not mourn for me: I shall have influenced history more than any German."

In the final chapter of Mein Kampf, Hitler wrote of his mentor:

“I should like to mention the name of a man who devoted his life to reawakening his and our people, through his writing and his ideas and finally through positive action. I mean: Dietrich Eckardt…. The slaves shall serve.”

What did Hitler’s relationship with occultism and British psychiatrists have to do with the thing that took over western nations after WW2 via Operation Gladio?

And how are certain forces keen on reviving this fascist reactionary movement in our modern day?

In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I spent the entire time unpacking the false narratives surrounding Adolf Hitler on both extremes of the narrative spectrum, but also introduced the Tavistock and German Theosophy operation that managed the young Adolf and Rudolf Hess as proto-MK Ultra operatives.

