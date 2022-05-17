In this wide ranging conversation with Making Sense of Madness host Sara Haboubi we explore concepts relating to Human Creativity, Perception, Propaganda and the systematic blurring between Fact and Fiction which increasingly defines how current world events are presented. To what extent is our society 'cognitively castrated' by the rigidity of our educational system. Has creativity effectively been 'educated out of us'?

Audiences who are still connected with their critical faculties wonder about the truthfulness that accompanies much of what is presented as fact by main stream media. Too often however, social forces conspire to make us reluctant to investigate truth, lest we discover it and don't like what we find. For many, the fear of being labelled a 'conspiracy theorist' or an 'anti-vaxxer' imposes its own social censorship.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress