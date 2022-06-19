This week, Mel K invited me onto her show to discuss the British intelligence origins of Color revolutions and the National Endowment for Democracy where we dismantled the false, albeit popular myth that the British Empire disappeared after WW2 giving rise to the “US Empire”. The truth, as you will see, is far more nuanced.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

