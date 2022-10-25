History Uncensored with Shaun Newman
In this episode of the Shaun Newman Podcast, I was invited to unpack the essential lessons any Canadian needs to understand about the political shadow government shaping their system and dark historical lessons which have been scrubbed from official narratives. The question of how it is possible for secret agendas to be maintained across centuries when it is so difficult for most people to keep even small secrets in tact for long is tackled with a probe into the nature of cultural warfare and myth-making (both for good and evil). Additionally discussed: The role of secret occult societies, intelligence operations and cultural engineering.
Need more writing, fewer podcasts. One man's opinion.
It’s uncanny how well secret agendas are kept secret. Uncanny = inhuman. You are what you eat. The queen banned garlic from Buckingham palace. Joe Biden couldn’t handle a single Jalapeño on his pizza. Bill Gates eats McDonalds food all day. Even Aristotle, a known spook (see: LaRouche) didn’t eat garlic or spices, but Plato did. Garlic used to be so valuable they paid workers with it in ancient Egypt. However, the modern corporate western diet contains little to no regular anti-parasitics unlike most “ethnic” cuisines and no western doctor will test for parasites of any kind unless you beg them. What’s Ivermectin? An anti-parasitic. Chlorine dioxide? Anti-parasitic. So, my guess is some sort of parasitic control mechanism. Maybe Toxoplasmosis or something similar. The fabled Vril parasite aka Vril droning fits the profile but it could be a BS psyop considering the single discloser of info, but this sort of thing fits. It explains the historical aggression of white people. It explains Wetiko, as the Native Americans called it. Freemason blood ceremonies are a perfect place to purposefully spread or install something. This is why you don’t catch globalists on hot mics.