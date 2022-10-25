In this episode of the Shaun Newman Podcast, I was invited to unpack the essential lessons any Canadian needs to understand about the political shadow government shaping their system and dark historical lessons which have been scrubbed from official narratives. The question of how it is possible for secret agendas to be maintained across centuries when it is so difficult for most people to keep even small secrets in tact for long is tackled with a probe into the nature of cultural warfare and myth-making (both for good and evil). Additionally discussed: The role of secret occult societies, intelligence operations and cultural engineering.

Click on the links below to watch the full show on Rumble, Bitchute and Soundcloud:

Or watch on Bitchute here and SoundCloud here:

Follow Shaun's channel here

T.me/CanadianPatriotPress